Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 42,666 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,666 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFVU. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of CFFVU stock remained flat at $$10.22 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

