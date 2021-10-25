Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 289,900 Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,900 shares during the period. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III accounts for approximately 0.9% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of HYACU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,441. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

