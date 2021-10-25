Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LOOP opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $610.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

