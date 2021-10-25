Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Increased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

