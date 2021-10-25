LPL Financial LLC Acquires 17,702 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 128,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter.

RLY stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

