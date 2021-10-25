LPL Financial LLC Acquires 19,824 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $20,664,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $9,523,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $7,462,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,395,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of FCG opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.