LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.49 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

