LPL Financial LLC Buys 260 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

NYSE:A opened at $157.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.65 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

