LPL Financial LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

