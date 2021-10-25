LPL Financial LLC Sells 18,254 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of FEMB opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

