LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Head to Head Contrast

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. LTC Properties pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 37.80% 7.99% 4.24% Service Properties Trust -43.74% -26.11% -5.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and Service Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.31 $95.29 million $2.41 13.95 Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.44 -$311.38 million $1.23 8.97

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LTC Properties and Service Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50 Service Properties Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

LTC Properties currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Service Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Service Properties Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.