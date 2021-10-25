Lunyr Market Cap Hits $388,162.28 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $388,162.28 and $58.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00213364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00105356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

