Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 501,019 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3,020.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 501,019 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $48,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $16,964,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 516.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 474,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $99.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

