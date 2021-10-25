Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $57,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $173.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $178.26. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

