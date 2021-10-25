Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.24% of Independent Bank worth $56,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

