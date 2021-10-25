Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2,037.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Garmin worth $51,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $97.47 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.17.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

