Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,117 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $50,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

