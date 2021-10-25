Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 923,658 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 31,395.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 923,658 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Ares Management worth $58,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $81.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

