Manning & Napier (MN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%.

NYSE MN opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Manning & Napier worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

