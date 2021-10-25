Manning & Napier (MN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%.
NYSE MN opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Separately, TheStreet raised Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
About Manning & Napier
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
