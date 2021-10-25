MarineMax (HZO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarineMax stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

