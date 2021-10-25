Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,317,250.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,321.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,247.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,220.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,329.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

