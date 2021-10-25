MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $409.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $409.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $513.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $415.43 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $396.17 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

