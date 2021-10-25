Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Up 6.5%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.06. 33,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,973,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on MQ. Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

