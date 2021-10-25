Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 126,258 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $24.98 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

