Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.82 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2,792.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,439 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $244.73 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average is $222.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

