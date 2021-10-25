Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 60,355 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Shoe Carnival worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $33.40 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $943.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

