Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 7,956 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,065,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,491,000 after buying an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.