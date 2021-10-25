Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Shares of CI stock opened at $216.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.92. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.