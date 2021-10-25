Marshall Wace LLP Sells 238,976 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,976 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Morphic were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $9,492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 136.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,373 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 5.6% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 159,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 22.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 11,620 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $659,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,092 shares of company stock worth $3,208,905 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

MORF stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

