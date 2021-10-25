Marshall Wace LLP Takes $6.45 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,871 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,454,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of CDK Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 27,511.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CDK Global by 1,539.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 472,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 192,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $44.20 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

