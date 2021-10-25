Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches Market Cap of $248,752.65

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $248,752.65 and $46,279.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.57 or 0.06651699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00087798 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

