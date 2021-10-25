Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $359.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,688 shares of company stock worth $178,887,044. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

