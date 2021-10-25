Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.88

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 3834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

