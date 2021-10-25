Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.88

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 3834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
