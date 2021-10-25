Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.390-$6.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. Matson has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $415,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $252,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,793 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

