Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.37.

MAT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

