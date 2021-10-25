Maven Securities LTD Acquires 25,258 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 334.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 634,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after buying an additional 217,192 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.46. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

