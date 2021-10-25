Maven Securities LTD Lowers Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Maven Securities LTD cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

