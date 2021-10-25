Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.08% of Aveanna Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVAH opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.
Aveanna Healthcare Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
