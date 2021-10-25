Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.08% of Aveanna Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAH opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

