Maven Securities LTD Trims Holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 2.54% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,614,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CYCC stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.