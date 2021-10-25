Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 152207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

