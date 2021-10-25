MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. 2,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 521,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.04.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MBIA by 58,493.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

