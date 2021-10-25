Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.99. 15,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,487. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

