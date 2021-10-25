Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Holdings Boosted by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 2.1% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

