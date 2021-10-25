Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $4,009.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.00328612 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012331 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.