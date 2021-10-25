Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.31

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.31 and last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

