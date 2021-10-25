Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Metacrine from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Metacrine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Metacrine from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

