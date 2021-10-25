Metal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.89 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $220.50 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00005262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.65 or 0.00334760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00208357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010751 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.