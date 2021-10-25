Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 58,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE MEI opened at $42.39 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

