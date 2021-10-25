Mint Club Hits Market Cap of $18.53 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and $2.99 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 392.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00041555 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

