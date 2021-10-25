Mirova US LLC Purchases 104,059 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,059 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 6.6% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.13% of Danaher worth $247,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $313.38 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

